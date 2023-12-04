How to navigate taboos in Asia with creativity | WARC | The Feed

Campaigns in conservative Asian society that deal with taboos can use the STAR acronym – Setting, Tone, Avenues and Research – as a guide to navigating cultural differences and nuances that can skew interpretations.
Why navigating taboos matter
It is possible for a campaign to navigate taboos effectively if there are clear and measurable goals from the outset and marketers understand the operating landscape, use the right tone, do research and leverage the right channels.
Takeaways
- Humour can be an especially powerful tool in breaking tension and creating feelings of belonging.
- Even strong messages will fail to make an impact...