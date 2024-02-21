How to nail that new brand launch | WARC | The Feed
How to nail that new brand launch
According to the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, 40% of new product launches fail within the first two years, making it risky business, but a new WARC report explores best-in-class examples to maximise the chance of success.
What’s Working In Brand Launches and Extensions takes a deep dive into the WARC archives to highlight launches that changed marketing thinking.
Why launch marketing matters
Successful new launches are backed by adequate marketing support. If the product or service is not advertised beyond the launch period, the product may not come to consumers’ minds at the point of purchase (mental availability) or lack distribution on shelf (physical availability). Communications should aim to break through and capture consumer attention by building fame and tapping emotion.
Companies should also carefully consider whether a new brand is the right move versus a brand extension.
What’s in the report
- Best-in-class brand launches and brand extensions from breakthrough brands like Liquid Death and Prime, as well as classics from the WARC archive such as Warby Parker.
- Key considerations for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer launches.
- How marketers are using AI to help formulate new products.
- Strategies to build fame and position a new launch for the best chance of success.
- Insight into how creators and influencers are reshaping the ‘celebrity’ brand launch.
