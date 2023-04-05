Home The Feed
Your selections:

How to measure media channels for effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

How to measure media channels for effectiveness
05 April 2023
How to measure media channels for effectiveness
Effectiveness studies Channel planning, media mix selection Strategy

Media channels are often measured on a one-size-fits-all basis, putting the emphasis on efficiency instead of effectiveness, but this is beginning to change.

Why it matters

Measuring cross-channel can be efficient, since it drives down overall price-per-outcome, but it diverts attention from analyzing the value of distinct channels, which each have unique capabilities.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in