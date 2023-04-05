Your selections:
How to measure media channels for effectiveness | WARC | The Feed
05 April 2023
How to measure media channels for effectiveness
Effectiveness studies Channel planning, media mix selection Strategy
Media channels are often measured on a one-size-fits-all basis, putting the emphasis on efficiency instead of effectiveness, but this is beginning to change.
Why it matters
Measuring cross-channel can be efficient, since it drives down overall price-per-outcome, but it diverts attention from analyzing the value of distinct channels, which each have unique capabilities.
Takeaways
