How to maximise brands' engagement with sport | WARC | The Feed

How to maximise brands' engagement with sport
22 April 2024
Influencers, Creators, KOLs Super Bowl Event tie-ins

Marketers looking to make an impact during big sporting events could benefit from tapping influencer content and sports-adjacent celebrity buzz alongside tentpole events.

Why sports strategy matters

Sports is a key consumer engagement point for brands. Tentpole events can be the heart of this strategy, but the range of options has multiplied into everything from online highlights and creator content to a growing amount of celebrity-focused material that is adjacent to sports.

Takeaways
  • Major sporting occasions like the Super Bowl offer significant reach on television, but a growing universe of related content opportunities is now available.
  • Popular sports-related influencers can...

