Your selections:
How to market to Australia’s migrant community | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How to market to Australia’s migrant community
Ethnic & minority groups Australia Cultural influences & values
The fastest-growing group of Australian immigrants is culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) and while it may be challenging for brands to forge stronger connections with them, marketers can use the retain, adapt and adopt framework.
Why Australia’s migrant community matters
To create marketing that connects with the migrant community, brands have to understand the parts of people’s lives they want to retain, those where they are motivated to adapt to Australian society, and those where they are eager to adopt the Australian way of life.
Takeaways
- Show respect for the parts of culture that people want to retain to make your mark as a brand, and establish a connection for the future.
- Education and health are the foundations of everyday life and important areas for brands that are part of the infrastructure of daily life.
- As people move from beginnings to belonging, include the cultural interests/aspirations that contribute to the dream of a new life.
Email this content