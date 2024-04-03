Home The Feed
Your selections:

How to market fresh produce to Aussies as prices rise | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

How to market fresh produce to Aussies as prices rise
03 April 2024
How to market fresh produce to Aussies as prices rise
Money & finance Marketing in a recession Pricing strategy

As the cost of living continues to rise, it becomes harder to sustain the idea of well-priced, middle-of-the-road produce that you can’t buy cheap. 

Why it matters

Cost-of-living pressures have accelerated the bifurcation of best and best priced in the fresh produce category, which can leave businesses struggling to maintain margin or volume. Brands should look instead at demand – the changing attitudes and aspirations of Australians – to avoid chasing market pricing down or getting stuck in the middle.

Takeaways
  • Brands that try to win on price will face the challenge of maintaining profitability consistently over time. Those that try to...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in