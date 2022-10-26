WARC Guide: How to make the most of brand assets | WARC | The Feed
WARC Guide: How to make the most of brand assets
In the new WARC Guide to brand assets in hybrid world we focus on the effect of branding elements in the modern business landscape, how best to leverage brand assets across digital channels, and why sound is one of the most powerful ways to leverage brand messaging - here's what you need to know.
Why it matters
Strong brand assets allow creative and media to work harder, which is vital at a time when tight budgets has driven marketing efficiency top of mind.
Key takeaways
- Brand assets are designed to anchor brands in memory and use verbal, visual, auditory, and haptic cues triggering the faster, more emotional decision-making part of the human brain.
- Consider how individual visual assets such as colours or fonts work in combination and across the customer journey.
- There is greater focus on the nature of human attention in digital media, understanding how brand assets work across platforms and channels will be increasingly important.
- Audio assets, and sonic cues in particular, are extremely powerful for branded attention.
- Brand assets are a valuable tool for service brands, where there may be no physical product.
The WARC Guide to brands assets in a hybrid world presents the latest research and evidence to leverage these brand elements most effectively. The full report is available to WARC subscribers here, and an upcoming podcast will also highlight key findings.
