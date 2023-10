Sustainability Purchase behaviour Australia

Amid the cost of living crisis, sustainability efforts in Australia do not seem to be keeping up with consumers’ desire to be more sustainable but there are ways for brands to guide people towards more conscientious spending and conscious consumption.

Why buying green matters

Sustainability is a marathon, not a sprint, and there is no need to be perfect immediately because incremental improvement can add up to a lot of impact, so brands have to rethink opportunities across product, packaging and business models, across both social and environmental realms.