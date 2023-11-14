The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Talks: How Mars built a culture of creative effectiveness
WARC Talks: How Mars built a culture of creative effectiveness
This week WARC talks to Mars about building a culture of creative effectiveness.
- Since launching a report on the topic at this year’s Cannes Lions, WARC has been joined by marketers from McDonald’s and P&G to unpack how these companies have built cultures of creative effectiveness.
- In this episode, Aditya Kishore is joined by Sorin Patilinet, Senior Director Marketing Effectiveness at Mars, to discuss Mars’ constant innovation in measuring creativity, its relationship with agencies and the best organisational structures for creative effectiveness.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
02:43 – The beginning of Mars’ creative effectiveness journey.
04:18 – How easy was it to bring the C-suite along on this journey?
06:03 – Who is responsible for effectiveness across Mars?
07:27 – How do you measure creativity?
10:10 – Mars’ pre-testing platform Agile Creative Expertise (ACE).
12:51 – How does Mars work with its creative agencies?
14:40 – Communicating the value of creative effectiveness.
17:38 – What are the tangible benefits of this work you’ve seen at Mars?
19:28 – Advice for brands on their creative effectiveness journey.
Further reading
The report: Building a culture of creative effectiveness
WARC Talks: P&G’s culture of creative effectiveness
WARC Talks: How McDonald’s built a culture of creative effectiveness
Introducing The Marketer's Toolkit 2024
Introducing The Marketer's Toolkit 2024
The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 has now landed: the thirteenth edition of the report dives deep on five emerging trends for the coming year using a new proprietary methodology alongside an extensive global survey – here’s what you need to know.
WARC members can read the full report right here.
If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why the Toolkit matters
Based on a survey of 1,400+ marketers, in-depth interviews with CMOs, and WARC’s GEISTE methodology for trendspotting, the Toolkit provides strategic support for planning and decision-making to understand the challenges and opportunities for the year ahead.
Why it’s useful
Not just another forward-facing trend report, the Toolkit identifies five major trends for the year ahead, exploring the quantitative and qualitative data that WARC analysts used to establish these ideas.
We then put these in context by surfacing highly effective examples of a brand response to each trend, CMO viewpoints, and practical takeaways.
Five trends
- Unlocking the potential of Gen AI: Nearly three-quarters (70%) of marketers plan to unlock the potential of AI in their marketing.
- Preparing for the age of polarisation: 13% of marketers said the best strategy is to “drop all ‘purpose’ driven strategies and political positions”.
- Masculinity in crisis: Almost two out of three marketers (63%) agree that the way they communicate with young men needs to change.
- “Sportswashing” is a growing concern: 61% of marketers concur that it is “very important” for sports organisers and owners to avoid being politically divisive.
- Sustainability should be locally relevant: Nearly two-fifths (38%) of marketers are investing in local communities.
Taking on economic uncertainty
“Marketers globally continue to be concerned about the economic picture with 64% of survey respondents seeing it as the biggest factor in 2024 planning. But a majority (61%) of firms expect improved business performance next year, up 10% from last year,” explains Aditya Kishore, Insight Director, WARC, and principal author of the report.
You can read Aditya’s introductory essay to the Toolkit, Capturing growth in the YOLO economy, on WARC Opinion.
The evolution of marketing
The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 is part of WARC Strategy’s The Evolution of Marketing program, offering a series of practical reports designed to help marketers address major industry shifts to drive marketing effectiveness in the coming year. Look out for a series of podcasts and a webinar on the Toolkit in the coming weeks.
The changing market for chocolates in India
The changing market for chocolates in India
Demand for chocolates can soar as much as 40% during India’s festive season, as they become an alternative gifting option to traditional mithai.
Why India’s chocolate market matters
Per capita consumption of chocolate is actually quite low in India, at less than 200g a year (in Europe it’s 5-10kg), but it’s gaining wider acceptance thanks to a combination of urbanisation, aspiration and smart marketing. Those factors, plus a long shelf life, make it an attractive option for gifting.
Takeaways
- That’s something Cadbury has long understood: “We acknowledged the importance of aligning our products with the cultural significance of shared moments of joy during any celebration, festival,” Nitin Saini, vice president (marketing), Mondelez India, told the Financial Express.
- Alongside the international mass-market brands in the market, often positioned as luxury offerings, there are a growing number of local, artisanal brands, created using domestically grown cacao beans.
- Traditional products are being adapted to include chocolate as an ingredient: “We perceive this trend as a culinary revolution, especially among the younger generation,” according to the director of sweet shop Bhagat Halwai.
The wider context
Indian consumers have a sweet tooth. Recent research by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles found that 41% of urban Indians say they consume traditional Indian sweets at least three or more times a month, while 44% do so once or twice a month – and that’s without considering other sweet products such as chocolate, ice cream, cakes and biscuits, which most people eat three or more times a month.
Such habits are one reason why the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has developed a draft notification for front-of-pack labelling which would require all packaged food companies to add nutrition information about sugar, fat and salt content.
Sourced from Financial Express, Mint, Counterview, midday india, Forbes India
Diageo's culture of innovation
Diageo's culture of innovation
Diageo, the global drinks giant, mixes its historic brands with innovative new formats, ingredients, and technologies - to do so, it has built up a culture of innovation and an expansive theory for developing rich seams of possibility in which to investigate and develop new ideas toward transformative new ideas.
Why culture matters
The aim of innovation is not to work on a process of innovation but instead to install a culture of innovation, Guy Middleton, global breakthrough innovation director at Diageo told the Marketing Society Global conference in London. “You need to paint the picture of the future that you want [the organisation] to draw into.”
Diageo’s broad mission
The largest spirit maker in the world and owner of the advertising darling Guinness, Diageo’s mission is a broad one: “to shape the future of social celebration”. This is useful, as it goes far beyond just innovating on its core product and helps drive the brand toward thinking of new categories, business models, and consumption occasions that can unlock breakthrough growth opportunities
The future-back foresight system
Middleton lays out a general theory of innovation that helps Diageo to identify its “hunting grounds” for the next decade.
- Probable future: this is the close horizon future that is broadly available according to major industry datasets (think: Euromonitor). But this is often too late in a category like Diageo’s in which some of the product takes months or years to age
- Future shaping: Then, Middleton advises, start to look at “future shaping mega trends” or, essentially the big decade long trends that drive the future and are as close as trends get, or “the next level down” from rarely shifting human needs.
- Possible futures: Finally, stretch toward a range of possible futures - this is important to set out the broad range of possible futures with a wide scope. “Remember: strategy is about choices,” Middleton notes. “What are the choices you’re going to make?”
- Preferable futures: Create your preferable futures by aligning with a trend that you see potential in and which aligns with the business or brand’s objectives. The idea, he explains, is that it provides something to aim for rather than living in a random world of possibilities.
In Diageo’s experience, this preferable future work led to the company developing three “hunting grounds”, defined as spaces in which the company can spend the next 5-10 years “mining.”
“Hopefully, where we are today will lead to a preferable future and that will lead to the rise and it gives you that strategic direction.”
How to put innovation into practice
Take risks, test, learn & pivot: or, more brutally, “pivot, learn, and kill”. But Middleton also stresses the need to learn lessons from small successes and understand how they can develop. For instance, an augmented reality experience, “Bartend.ar” which used the camera based technology to teach cocktail recipes, flowed through from the proof of concept to a retail activation, to an ad campaign. Culturally, he says, there has to be a comfort to fail as well as to learn and develop
Collaborate and partner, rather than build new things. This enables access to the very best startups who are focussed on building and likely do it better than a large organisation tuned to service its core business. Middleton cites the printing technology that has led to a worldwide technology: the Guinness “stoutie”, based on a collaboration between Diageo, the brand owner, and Ripple, the printing tech providers
Think about Platforms not projects - projects are often like “little boats” in a huge and dangerous ocean. “You need big platforms that are going to drive you towards that future,” so that the idea can continue even if the project ends. Middleton gives the example of the ‘What’s your whisky’ interactive experience, which quizzes people to find their ideal flavour profile.
The bigger platform idea was to use an algorithm that can guide consumers thorugh new occasions, new categories, or to a “connecting ecosystem” to connect with retailers and bars.
Reported by SPT
Toolkit 2024: Sustainability is coming home
Environmentally conscious brands concerned about greenwashing accusations can pivot from big-picture global activations to more local, community-based sustainability initiatives to build credible consumer trust, according to findings in the Marketer's Toolkit 2024.
WARC members can read the full report here. If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why sustainability matters
Sustainability could potentially become a new dimension of brand trust, driving differentiation and amplifying growth. The key to that, however, is for marketers to help reorient their businesses towards “systemic thinking”, seeing themselves as stewards of a brand within an ecosystem where consumers are as much stakeholders as potential customers.
What’s happening
- Nearly a third (29%) of marketers in WARC’s survey are working towards measurable sustainability objectives in conjunction with recognised external standards.
- Sustainability marketing is becoming interconnected with other functions as marketers focus on sustainable innovation, supply chain distribution, packaging and manufacturing.
- Marketers are also doubling down on changing what they solely control – namely investing in local communities, advertising production and media decarbonisation.
[WARC AI image]
Primark accelerates digital evolution
Primark accelerates digital evolution
Primark may have been late to digital transformation but the fast fashion chain is making up for lost time as it embraces websites, social media, click and collect and other tech trappings.
Why Primark’s digital transformation matters
George Garfield, CEO of Primark owner Associated British Foods, told an earnings call that digital advances were driving sales and website traffic and opening up new marketing opportunities.
Takeaways
- Digital is about driving traffic to the website, “through organic search, through CRM selected performance, [through] marketing trials”, said Garfield. “We’ve been running all of those in the year. We’ve had some good results from the marketing trials.”
- Click-and-collect trials are going well, he reported, but the business has yet to decide whether it is a commercial opportunity
- He highlighted social media as an area of future focus. “There’s [an] opportunity to leverage the power of that social media engagement that we have,” he said. “We’re really just in the foothills of that work, but it’s got so much potential for us.”
- At the same time, the chain is pushing ahead with new store openings – it currently has more than 400 across 16 countries in Europe and the US and is targeting a total of 530 by the end of 2026.
- Investment in self-checkout technology is progressing and has been well received by customers according to Garfield.
Key quote
“We’re transforming the digital capability of Primark. It’ll be as good as anyone’s by the time we’re done” – George Garfield, CEO at Associated British Foods, owner of Primark.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Primark]
Mastercard aims to lead in AI
Mastercard aims to lead in AI
“We’re an AI powerhouse and we’re actually quite confident in saying Mastercard is a business market leader in AI,” asserts one company executive.
Context
Mastercard has been working with AI in one form or another for over a decade, Marene Arnold, VP marketing and communications DACH, told the recent DMEXCO conference. “We employ hundreds of data scientists and AI technologists, and all of this to help shape the products and services in our ecosystem.”
Where AI is being used
- Mastercard uses its own AI tools to score over 125 billion transactions per year to fight fraud, she reported.
- An AI-based tool (The RFP Factory) matches requests from existing or new customers with “products, services, events, marketing campaigns, you name it – this is a super efficient way of responding to customer requests”.
- The digital marketing engine, another AI tool built by Mastercard, identifies micro trends on the internet and then enables the brand to serve personalised and contextualised offers and ads in real time.
Towards greater inclusion
“AI is a great tool, but it’s not completely free from bias, it’s skewed towards certain outcomes,” Arnold noted. “It’s very important to be aware of that because this is a worry not just for us but for consumers, customers all over the world.
“We want to drive an inclusive economy and make sure everyone gets on board.”
- Mastercard’s startup program is working with 4Told FinTech to enable micro lending to small entrepreneurs who face problems accessing credit. The 4Told tool “talks with a small business owner, asks a couple of demographic questions, makes the credit risk assessment in real time, analyses this risk and then connects with potential lenders,” Arnold explained. Thanks to the AI process, “the lender knows it’s a low risk payment for them to make.”
- Only 22% of AI professionals are female, so Mastercard launched The Belle Block in the US earlier this year – a hub for women and non-binary people who want to know about how they can work in AI. (The letters stand for business growth, entrepreneurial, legal, leadership.and education.).
- Music already plays an important role in Mastercard’s Priceless program. Its Artist Accelerator platform allows underrepresented, emerging artists to access tools and tech, including an AI music studio where they can create, learn from mentors and start to build a fan base.
Sourced from DMEXCO
[Image: Mastercard.com]
Singles’ Day reflects the strange state of shopping holidays
Singles’ Day reflects the strange state of shopping holidays
Last weekend’s Singles’ Day shopping holiday was a success according to the rival giant shopping platforms Alibaba and JD, and both report higher sales if not exact numbers – the quiet indicates the complexity of driving sales through price promotions at a time of deflation in the Chinese economy.
Why Singles’ Day matters
Singles’ Day, named after the digits of its 11/11 date, is built on discounts, but for brands facing falling prices thanks to a deflating economy, it comes at a very tricky time. There is, in short, an excess of supply and weak demand. In an attempt to win this intense competition, platforms have continued to drive the message of “really cheap” items amid a crisis of value.
What’s going on
According to the leading shopping platforms, Alibaba and JD.com, transactions “grew” and hit new “records”, respectively.
This said, the figures remain vast, according to Syntun estimates:
- Gross merchandising volume – the number of orders placed through the platforms without accounting for returns –grew 2.08% year-on-year to reach 1.14 trillion yuan ($156 billion, according to Reuters).
- The same estimates place overall GMV for the festival on traditional e-commerce platforms at 923.5bn ($127bn).
Absolute numbers, however, are unclear. The news comes amid an ongoing coolness in the Chinese market, of which Singles’ Day is typically a bellwether.
The lay of the land is changing, however, and where people may have once bought big ticket items at a discount, shoppers are trading down or focusing their efforts on deeply discounted (sometimes up to 50%) household essentials.
Sourced from WARC, FT, JD, ALibaba, Reuters
Nearly 50% of Americans listen to spoken word content daily
Nearly 50% of Americans listen to spoken word content daily
A record number of Americans listen to spoken word content across radio and podcasts, a major report finds, casting new light on a medium of historically critical importance for advertisers and which has found new resurgence over the last decade.
Edison Research, in partnership with NPR, found 48% of Americans listen to spoken word content each day, or roughly 135 million Americans, up from 46% last year. The report defines spoken word content broadly as news, sport, talkshow, or audiobook content – effectively anything that is not music.
Why spoken word matters
Across the world, the podcast has been one of the most important new forms of content delivery of the last decade – WARC has one too. As with most media formats that have transitioned to the digital realm after a long and lucrative analog life, podcast advertising is slightly more complex than its mass-reach radio ancestor but the lines are increasingly blurring between the two.
Research highlights
- The media equation: Podcasts continue to grow as part of people’s spoken word listening diet with 36% of time overall; radio, both public and commercial, takes 44% of listening time. At home, however, the podcast (40%) is effectively neck and neck with radio (41%). Mobile is now the key device for listening, with 39% of listening taking place through a phone (versus just 9% in 2014).
- What people like: Personalities and talk shows are the most popular single genre of spoken word content, with news and information in second across listening locations.
- Listening occasions are now more complex: Morning commute hours remain the most popular times to tune in, but the historic truism of a second afternoon peak during the later commute is not nearly as clearcut: “The afternoon drive time seems to have been flattened out over several hours,” explained Megan Lazovick, Edison VP, during a webinar presentation of the research last week.
- Home is crucial: 60% of spoken word audio listening happens at home, 24% in the car, 13% at work, and 3% elsewhere. Critically, the car is still a vital space for AM/FM radio listening and this accounts for 62% of spoken word audio.
- Thoughtful listening: Over the last decade, spoken word has boomed in people’s media diets with its share of audio listening up 55% since 2014. Today, 31% of total listening time in the US goes to non-music content and there is a hardcore group of fans—around half of spoken word listeners dedicate more time to this form than they do to music.
Sourced from Edison Research/NPR, WARC
[Image: Edison Research/NPR]
Brits’ Christmas: more deals, fewer gifts
Brits’ Christmas: more deals, fewer gifts
As brands seek to put the merry back into Christmas with their advertising, consumers are trimming costs across the board, according to new research.
Market research company Zappi surveyed 4,000 consumers across the UK and US and found that over half (55%) of Brits believe their Christmas will be affected by the need to tighten purse strings.
Why Christmas budgets matters
While people will have a more cautious approach to spending, the majority (60%) are still excited by the holiday period. Brands will need to tap into that pragmatic approach across their marketing, pricing and product offerings.
Shopping intentions
- Nearly half (46%) say they are planning to spend less on gifts this year than last year, while just 10% plan to spend more on gifts.
- Consumers plan to prioritize deals and promotions (38%), shop more at discount stores (33%) and begin shopping earlier than in previous years (21%) to cope with rising costs.
- Over a third of households admit they are aiming to cut food costs (38%), spread their food shopping over a few weeks to ease costs (37%) and shop around multiple retailers for the best food prices (40%).
Advertising reactions
- Brits say they prefer Christmas ads that show acts of kindness (47%), family and friend togetherness (45%) and tradition and festivity (44%).
- Three in ten (31%) say early November is the best time to release Christmas ads (32% also say they start their holiday shopping in early November) .
- Comparatively, 58% of Brits think brands release holiday products in stores too soon and 47% think brands begin talking about the holidays too soon.
Sourced from Zappi
Toolkit 2024: Masculinity in Crisis
Toolkit 2024: Masculinity in Crisis
The meaning of masculinity has changed across the world, with many men searching for identity in a new and complicated context – and it’s important that brands adjust their advertising and influencer strategies to reflect emerging models of masculinity, the WARC Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 finds.
WARC members can read the full report here.
If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why masculinity matters
There is a crisis in masculinity, and it’s increasingly driving young men to search for new, and often toxic, role models. This will have profound implications for brands – from how they position and communicate their brand, the celebrities and brand ambassadors they endorse, to the influencers and content creators they choose to work with.
Almost two out of three marketers surveyed in the 2024 Marketer’s Toolkit believe there is a need to change how they communicate with young men, with just 11% disagreeing.
What’s going on
- The shift away from manufacturing economies across the Western world over the past several decades has cost millions of jobs in developed countries.
- The ‘Unstereotype Metric,’ which measures progressive gender portrayals in global advertising, found only single-digit percentages of ads showing either gender in non-traditional roles.
- As with many other social issues, brands that commit to challenging stereotypes of manhood should also anticipate that not everyone will support them.
- Brands need to be clear on their position and long-term strategy, and then stay committed to it. Flip-flopping on social issues could be the worst of all options.
[WARC AI Image]
Distinctive brand asset or category code?
Using new findings, market researcher Distinctive BAT clears up the common confusion between distinctive brand assets, messaging assets and category codes to give marketers more clarity.
Branding elements, for example, are often picked as distinctive brand assets (DBAs) because they appear to be highly relevant to the category, but they’re also likely to be used by competitors because of that very relevance, making the asset hard to own.
Why clarity in brand messaging matters
Most category codes do not perform well across distinctive metrics because they are usually attributed to multiple brands, or they feel familiar to consumers, but they...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Nestlé plans sustainable media strategy in Europe
Nestlé plans sustainable media strategy in Europe
Nestlé is aiming for all its media campaigns in Europe to become sustainable, and sees its new media partner, WPP’s OpenMind, as playing an important role in making that happen.
Why sustainable media matter
Roughly half of Nestlé’s advertising spend in Europe is digital and that proportion is expected to grow. With digital advertising responsible for a significant carbon footprint, businesses need to address this aspect of their communication strategies.
What’s happening
- Even before partnering with OpenMind, Nestlé had decided to measure the carbon footprint of all its campaigns and to use this data to optimize them.
- “Sustainable media is already part of many of our markets’ current work,” explained Tina Beuchler, Nestlé media transformation lead, speaking at the recent DMEXCO conference, “but what we want to leverage in the future is learning from each other and bringing it at a bigger scale.”
- The food giant is working with OpenMind, a tailored agency concept that is now its sole media agency across Europe, to develop a sustainable media roadmap for the continent, building on existing examples in France and the UK.
- “What I see as a big advantage in this decision is that our markets and all our media teams and all our marketing teams will have access to the huge experience of that agency across the whole European setup,” said Beuchler – combining expertise and learnings that can be shared across countries and categories.
Key quote
“I want to have a sustainable media strategy across all Europe – 47 markets, all campaigns – that is the ambition and that is what we’re going to work on” – Tina Beuchler, media transformation lead at Nestlé Europe.
BEC
[Image: Nestle.com/sustainability]
Tapping the upmarket silver yuan
Tapping the upmarket silver yuan
Spending by the 60-74 age group in China is forecast to increase by 50% over the 15 years between 2020 and 2035, while it’s likely to decline in younger groups.
Context
China has an ageing population and a falling birth rate, factors which prompted President Xi’s recent statement that it is necessary to “actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing and strengthen guidance on young people’s view on marriage, childbirth and family”. Xi has also previously spoken of the need to ensure older people live their lives positively and healthily.
Why Chinese spending matters
The figures, cited by Jing Daily, come from 36kr, a business focused on the new economy, and highlight how marketers need to be aware of a country’s changing demographics.
Luxury brands in China frequently appear focused on younger buyers, but there’s a large older population which benefited from the opening up of the economy initiated by Deng Xiaoping and which now has significant spending power. They’re active both IRL and online, and brands need to think about how they can cater to them, not just their children.
Takeaways
- Around a fifth of China’s population is aged over 60 – that’s 280 million people – with the 60-74 age group predicted to spend $750bn a year by 2035.
- The pandemic accelerated their move online for shopping and entertainment; over half of the over-60s spend more than four hours a day online; there are high penetration rates for using apps for instant messaging (91%), e-commerce (85%), and short video (81%).
- Baidu, Didi, Taobao, and JD have all launched applications tailored to the senior demographic.
- Seniors in China typically have more time for leisure and culture than their Western counterparts: women retire at 55, men at 60.
Sourced from Jing Daily, Reuters
US top flight women’s soccer strikes 40x rights increase
US top flight women’s soccer strikes 40x rights increase
The National Women’s Soccer League has sold the broadcast rights to the league for 40 times the amount it receives under its current deal, reflecting not only the rise of women’s soccer but the proliferation of platforms interested in showing the first division.
Why the US NWSL deal matters
With a new deal reported to be worth $240m over four years from 2024 onwards (an average of $60m annually, up from $1.5m, sources tell the WSJ), the deal signals the huge market potential of a league whose attendances soared 36% this season.
Ultimately, this is good news for the players who should receive higher salaries as a result. But it also helps to make the league more competitive with high-paying top European clubs, helping to make the US a destination for the very best players. This, in turn, will help boost the marketability of the league, the sport, and its stars.
The NWSL joins other top-flight women’s leagues like the WNBA in commanding nine-figure deals.
What you need to know
- The deal will span CBS sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and Scripps Sport. Around 62% of the season’s total 190 matches are included. Other matches will be distributed on the NWSL’s own DTC video service, which is yet to be announced.
- CBS will retain the rights to show the championship final; this year’s match between Gotham FC and OL Reign will be the last professional game for American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.
- Now in its 11th season, the NWSL will add two further teams, taking the league to 14 teams.
In context
Women’s soccer offers a potent mechanism through which to engage with values-based sponsorship, bolstering not only a brand’s commercial reach, but also a broader ESG agenda.
The deal follows a hugely successful World Cup this summer, albeit not for the US, who were knocked out in the round of 16.
Key quote
“It’s not the old days where if you wanted to watch women’s sports, you had to navigate your way through a million backdoor channels to find the content” – Jessica Berman, NWSL commissioner, in comments to the WSJ.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC
Toolkit: Sportswashing changes the game
Toolkit: Sportswashing changes the game
Few spectacles can attract viewers’ interest like sport, even in a radically fractured new media environment – but the same draw that pulls in brands has also attracted investment from controversial sources looking to bolster their reputations.
Just 11% of respondents to the WARC Marketer’s Toolkit 2024 believe that sport has nothing to do with social or political matters; it appears that sportswashing is growing into a mainstream concern.
WARC members can read the full report here.
If you’re not yet a member, you can find a sample of the report here.
Why sportswashing matters
Claims of sportswashing are increasingly widespread. In many cases, the finance-first mindset of many sports brands and rights holders makes logical sense – after all, it is the reason they make deals beyond ticket sales. But for brands, the costs of controversy are rising and new sport engagement strategies may quickly become necessary.
Go further
Brands need to think about the importance of purpose – and if these values are truly applied to every aspect of their marketing.
That does not mean ending a sponsorship as difficult conversations arise, but it does require a willingness to engage with unhappy consumers and openness to meaningful dialogue on hard topics.
Sourced from WARC
Conducting a successful glocal marketing strategy
Conducting a successful glocal marketing strategy
Big brands like Oppo and TikTok have two CMOs – domestic and overseas – because certain domestic strategies cannot be replicated abroad, and marketers who want to scale their business globally have to maintain local relevance.
Why going glocal matters
To be successful marketers in an interconnected world, brands have to manage globalisation like a conductor leading an orchestra: decentralise power and select individuals – more than structures – to decide what should be kept common, while designing rules that govern the development of local programmes.
Takeaways
- Brands must adopt a nuanced approach in engaging local players and choose partners who understand the brand and consumers.
- New structures and ways of working are needed; focus on local relevance and speed for an evolved mindset.
- How well brands can go glocal depends on resources and how they handle media/partners/consumers and lines of command.
WARC Talks: Insights from the WARC Awards – brave brands
WARC Talks: Insights from the WARC Awards – brave brands
The final podcast in a series looking at creative effectiveness through the lens of the winners of 2023 WARC Awards.
- This week, WARC’s Amy Rodgers and John Bizzell discuss brave brands – those that have taken a risk, stepped outside of their category norms and comfort zones, and thought outside the box when it comes to their creative ideas.
- Includes commentary and analysis of campaigns from Homecentre, Skinny and eBay.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
03:05 – Introduction to the idea of brave brands.
06:01 – The Homecoming, Homecentre, Middle East.
15:55 – Phone it In, Skinny, New Zealand.
21:58 – Wear ‘Em Out, eBay, USA.
Further reading
OTT India penetration hits 34%
OTT India penetration hits 34%
The Indian OTT audience universe currently stands at 481.1 million, which translates into a penetration of 34%, according to a new report.
The Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2023, based on a sample size of 12,000 across urban and rural India, defines an OTT audience as someone who watched at least one online video (free or paid) in the last month.
Key findings
- The Indian OTT audience base grew 13.5% in 2022-23.
- There are currently 101.8 million active paid (B2C*) OTT subscriptions in India, across 36.4 million SVOD (B2C) audiences (i.e. an average of 2.8 subscriptions per paying audience member).
- Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are the top three cities on paid subscriptions, with more than 6 million active paid subscriptions each.
Why OTT matters
After a pandemic-driven surge in 2020 and 2021, when the market was growing at 20% or more, OTT growth has slowed to more moderate levels. Platforms and agencies will have to make more informed strategic decisions in areas ranging across pay vs. free strategy, target audience and market selection, and content and communication.
* B2C subscriptions are subscribers who have taken a membership directly with the OTT platform, in contrast with B2B subscriptions, which are via telecom packs offered by various operators.
Sourced from Ormax Media
John Lewis kicks off the holidays with start of Christmas ad season
John Lewis kicks off the holidays with start of Christmas ad season
With record ad spend expected in Q4, there’s a focus on creativity, storytelling and memory as the season kicks off with heavyweight appearances from John Lewis, Coca-Cola, and upstart Christmas superstar Aldi.
Why Christmas matters
As AA/WARC figures this week showed, this year’s UK Q4 is set to beat last year’s seasonal ad spend record by an additional 4.8%, with broadcast video-on-demand and cinema growing big; while TV remains significant, this is a time for video.
It is also a time to call in the rewards of long-term brand-building as much as a time to build those memory structures for the coming year and beyond.
Creative ad testing suggests early winners
System1, the creative effectiveness platform, sets out an early leader board of strong ads (over 5 stars):
- Aldi – “Kevin and the Christmas Factory ” (5.9-Stars)
- M&S Food – “2023 Christmas Advert” (5.9-Stars)
- Sainsbury’s – “This Christmas, one little girl asks one BIG question” (5.7-Stars)
- Vodafone – “Feel the Connection this Christmas” (5.6-Stars)
- Coca-Cola – “The World Needs More Santas (5.3-Stars)
- Boots – “Give Joy” (5.3-Stars)
What’s interesting about this leader board, based on System1’s Test Your Ad emotional response platform, is how Kevin the Carrot – introduced to muted emotional impact back in 2016 – can now “go toe-to-toe with the big red guy in branding terms,” notes Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1.
“We’ve seen more purpose-led and down-to-earth ads in recent years as consumers deal with crisis after crisis, but this year it’s back to basics as brands put the Merry back in Christmas,” he adds.
The importance of memory
We know that brands all too often think their ads wear out long before they really do. No brand exemplifies this idea more than Coca-Cola; its ‘Holidays are Coming’ spot is now 28 years old. Ahead of its airing on Friday – a major day for 2023 Christmas ads – System 1’s platform expects the venerable ad to soar right to the top of the leader board with a 5.9 score.
“We get bored of our ads because we see them approximately ‘one million’ times more than consumers do,” wrote WARC columnist Faris Yakob last week, arguing that not only is wear-out a myth – as System1, Kantar, and Analytic Partners have shown – but that repetition is necessary.
The big one
The long-term successes of John Lewis and Partners were garlanded with an IPA Effectiveness Gold in 2020 but the lore had gathered long before then.
Now with new agency Saatchi & Saatchi leading the charge, John Lewis and Partners yesterday revealed its latest iteration of a Christmas tradition. Featuring a slightly terrifying Venus flytrap as an unexpected Christmas tree, the ad is all about forming new traditions, the press release says; the ad will air on Channel 4 later tonight.
“The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions,” explains Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, in a statement, as the employee-owned retailer unveiled new research into the evolution of UK Christmas traditions.
Sourced from WARC, System1, John Lewis
[Image: John Lewis]
Email this content