How to harness the power of emotion in digital advertising | WARC | The Feed

With marketers spending big on digital channels, a Kantar webinar examines the role that emotion plays in digital advertising and what brands can do to harness it for powerful digital messaging.

Why it matters

Strong digital ads that evoke or trigger strong emotions help to build brand equity. They also generate more impact and are more likely to go viral. Although humour has been found to be the best way to engage a brand’s audience, it has not been used effectively in digital ads.

Takeaways