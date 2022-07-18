Home The Feed
How to get your brand ready for the metaverse
18 July 2022
Metaverse Virtual & augmented reality Brand management

Brands need to understand the evolving economy of the metaverse, its obligations and its opportunities, and to incorporate these into future business models, says Rachel Clarke, Founding Partner of Strat House.

Why it matters

