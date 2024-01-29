Home The Feed
How to get longer-term effects in social video advertising | WARC | The Feed

How to get longer-term effects in social video advertising
29 January 2024
Creativity & effectiveness Online video effectiveness Social media audiences

How consumers experience linear video ads is not how they experience social video ads, and marketers need to be conscious of the differences.

Why the social video experience matters

Transferring linear video ads to a social media context – or applying linear video thinking to a social video ad – is not necessarily going to be effective, not least because the reasons consumers have for being on a social platform are likely to be different from the other environments where they experience linear video ads.

Takeaways
  • Ipsos research has identified three distinct advertising experiences: creative experiences, creative ideas, empathy, and...

