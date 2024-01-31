How to get Chinese New Year marketing right | WARC | The Feed

Purchase behaviour Christmas & festivals Cultural influences & values

As the Chinese New Year approaches, marketers should avoid festive imagery that overwhelms distinctive brand assets, because authenticity and originality are more effective in creating positive associations.

Ultimately, this will help drive sales during times when there is a greater willingness to spend.

Why Chinese New Year marketing matters

Effective festive marketing emotionally engages consumers with memorable communication and experiences, and brands can improve perceptions and preferences by connecting authentically with consumers as part of popular religious or cultural festivities.

