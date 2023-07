Virtual & augmented reality Customer experience Strategy

As we head for an increasingly integrated existence where the physical and digital merge into one seamless immersive experience, the question is not whether your brand should be in the metaverse but how to build an immersive brand.

Why it matters

As with any campaign, immersive brand building starts with purpose – being clear on why you are in this space, and what you want to achieve. While some categories and brands lend themselves more easily to immersive experiences, others will need to be really clear on why the experience is relevant.