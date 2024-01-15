How to embrace cultural intelligence at the organisational level | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How to embrace cultural intelligence at the organisational level
15 January 2024
Cultural influences & values Strategy

Multicultural companies are addressing the challenges in communicating across diverse markets as the APAC region moves farther away from the West post-pandemic, a shift that makes cultural intelligence even more important.

Why cultural intelligence matters

Cultural intelligence is about the ability to recognise and adapt to cultural differences. In a multicultural workplace, this allows employees to feel safe to share their ideas and be empowered to do their best.

Takeaways
  • Take note of cultural differences like communication styles, and have respect for leadership styles, to avoid gaps in outcomes and expectations.
  • Respect for differences must remain at the core of...

