How to embed DEI into media and technology | WARC | The Feed

Technology is an enabler and empowering tool for DEI when embedding it into products and services, but one important question is how to work around any possible limitations.

Why DEI in tech matters

Brands can use AI to strengthen DEI principles, encouraging diversity and the representation of various communities and groups. But it’s important to take note of tension points, such as how the technology is developed, how algorithms are deployed and the inbuilt systemic biases.

