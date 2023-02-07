How to democratise digital healthcare in Indonesia | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How to democratise digital healthcare in Indonesia
07 February 2023
How to democratise digital healthcare in Indonesia
Health & well-being Healthcare services, providers Indonesia

Indonesia has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios in the world, but a clever use of media is being used to enable millions of Indonesians to gain access to good healthcare.

Why it matters

To democratise access to digital healthcare, brands must adapt to emerging human needs and influence behavioural change with an ‘evangelist approach’, argue Mindshare’s RK Narayanan and Rahul Ramachandran. And brands must do this while adopting impact-tech for scalability of ideas.

Takeaways

