Home The Feed
Your selections:

How to build India’s brands for the digital age | WARC | The Feed

How to build India’s brands for the digital age
04 January 2023
How to build India’s brands for the digital age
Brand growth India

Brand building is not the same as TV advertising, but being consistent is the key to success, says the marketing director of Amazon India. 

Why it matters

When brand building, companies should run a cohesive marketing exercise that engages the whole brain, because the best efforts integrate the product seamlessly into the messaging and create a larger narrative.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in