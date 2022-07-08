Home The Feed
How to analyse and exploit mental availability
08 July 2022
Purchase behaviour Recall & recognition

New research from the Ehrenberg-Bass and LinkedIn B2B Institutes shows evidence for the importance of understanding the moments in which potential category buyers start to think about the category, providing both a guide to creative and messaging opportunities and a formula for calculating a brand’s total mental availability.

Why it matters

