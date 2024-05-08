How to achieve peak performance and ROI in sports sponsorship | WARC | The Feed

Measuring ROI Sports Sports sponsorship

Sport in Australia is akin to religion, a vehicle for cultural aspirations and greater inclusivity, and sports sponsorship can help marketers to build upper-funnel metrics before conversion through emotive clarity and fan love.

Why sports sponsorship matters

Brand sponsors are the lifeblood of Aussie sports but they’re increasingly under scrutiny, with stakeholders questioning their true value. However, the focus should not be on evaluating immediate sales lift but on placing sponsorship in the realm of building upper-funnel metrics first and then conversion.

Takeaways