How TikTok is shaping modern sports culture | WARC | The Feed

Celebrities & endorsement Event tie-ins Sports

The great Australian sporting traditions are getting stronger but new ones are also emerging, allowing brands to capitalise on the communities they create; but as sports media becomes more inclusive and personal, what does this means for brands?

Why sports culture matters

When it comes to sports, brands traditionally have needed large budgets to get permission to play in this space. However, with the barriers to entry for sports-related marketing getting lower and more casual sports fans jumping on the bandwagon, there are new opportunities for brands to experiment with formats and get attention in exciting ways.

Takeaways