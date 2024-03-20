Home The Feed
How the most effective non-endemic brands target gamers in SEA | WARC | The Feed

How the most effective non-endemic brands target gamers in SEA
20 March 2024
Gamers Brand equity & strength Esports

Asian brands that are non-endemic to gaming but which want to effectively reach young gamers need to commit to the category through regular investments and multiple gaming-themed touchpoints, according to a new study. 

Why gaming in Asia matters

Asia is the biggest gaming region globally and is estimated to contribute up to 55% of global gaming revenues, which makes it a desirable space for brands looking to reach young audiences. 

The study

Global market research agency 2CV asked gamers to rate 52 global brands (across five categories, all non-endemic to gaming but investing in some form of gaming-related marketing) to...

