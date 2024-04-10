How the Matildas reinvented sports marketing | WARC | The Feed

Sports Australia Integration strategy

The way the Matildas, Australia’s national women’s football team, have reinvented sports marketing gives brands the confidence that their sponsorship of women’s sport and investment in integrated campaigns will pay off.

Why sports marketing matters

The Matildas have created a playbook for how effective marketing can drive long-term value in sport by capitalising on the emotional connection, leveraging their distinctive brand assets and allowing the community tell their story with social proof.

Takeaways