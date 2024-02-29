How the British Army combatted brand stereotypes | WARC | The Feed
How the British Army combatted brand stereotypes
The British Army, one of the oldest institutions in the UK, used a combination of research methods to appeal to Gen Z as a modern and inclusive employer that helps to develop in-demand skills.
In doing so, it challenged stereotypes and assumptions about the brand that had affected its recruitment.
Context
Founded in 1606, the British Army faced a number of recruitment challenges related to perceptions of the brand. Some of these included that it’s mostly male and white; it’s rigid and inflexible; it’s rural and conservative in outlook; and its core purpose is fighting and combat. This is against a backdrop of shifting national identity, a pandemic, and social movements driven by diversity and equality.
Why long-term research matters
A multi-pronged research strategy results in a deep understanding of an audience and tailoring messages to their experiences, wants and needs. The Army wanted to communicate shared values with Gen Z, a goal that required understanding what values would resonate with them. It commissioned Jigsaw Research to help it reframe how the Army talked about its identity and values in terms that were more modern, diverse and individualist.
Takeaways
A year-long qualitative and quantitative research project reached over 10,000 Gen Z participants in Britain, with the research design including:
- Embedding an analyst into the project team from the start.
- Using WhatsApp to explore personal context – and to ask for video selfies which talked about what participants wanted from future or current employers.
- Exploratory qualitative groups to obtain contextual insights.
- Producing a comprehensive segmentation analysis of Gen Z that identified 16 core drivers and six overarching career themes, a process that had 40 iterations and resulted in 10 segments.
- A survey of 4,000 18-30-year-olds that skewed towards underrepresented groups.
- A “bullseye interview” to provide compelling video and/or audio footage that encapsulated the essence of each persona or segment.
Key quote
“The research helped the Army understand how best to use [its] assets to articulate the common ground and shared values that would bridge the cultural distance that some young people felt, particularly women and ethnic minority participants, in order to attract them to the brand” – Luke Mantell and Luke Perry, Jigsaw Research.
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: British Army]
