How technology will drive the consumer insights industry | WARC | The Feed

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tech-driven innovation Research industry issues

The consumer insights industry is set for explosive growth but to ensure its continued relevance, it must evolve by embracing technology.

The Insight Innovation Exchange conference predicted that growth in the industry will be 20-30%, with a 95% increase in spending.

Why it matters

Amid prolonged global uncertainties, technology will drive the consumer insights industry because quicker and better insights can be delivered by harnessing the power of augmented intelligence through a combination of AI and human intelligence.