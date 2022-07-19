Home The Feed
How tech can drive sustainability forward
19 July 2022
As cost crunches hit brands, sustainability experts are concerned that ESG goals may be put on the budgetary chopping block at an urgent moment for the battle against climate change – but technology offers advantages in terms of efficiency and measurability that could help those goals thrive. 

Context 

Seventy percent of ESG leaders have adopted new technologies over the previous two years, compared to 45% of ESG laggards, according to a new study from Genpact, Tech for Progress 360: Accelerating climate action with data-led insight. The research reflects input from 510 senior executives from large global enterprises.

A missed opportunity

While measurement and performance are major opportunities for brands to harness technology, the data indicated that ESG leaders are no more likely to track performance against climate goals, report on emissions or monitor regulations than other respondents. Just 37% of respondents surveyed say their organizations use data and insights to identify opportunities to boost sustainability and minimise waste.

Impactful tech

The technologies ESG leaders cite as being the most impactful include:

  • the automation of processes to reduce resource-intensive activities (48%);

  • AI and natural language processing to predict the impact of climate on their businesses (45%);

  • advanced analytics to recommend efficient use of resources and real-time performance analytics (40%);

  • the cloud, to transform processes and enable remote work (35%);

  • the Internet of Things and smart devices for data gathering (20%).

Source: TechRepublic, GenPact