How S&P Global is using AI for personalisation in B2B | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How S&P Global is using AI for personalisation in B2B
Financial intelligence business S&P Global used AI-powered personalisation to adapt its content to the motivations of the potential customers engaging with them with the aim of maximising conversions.
The company conducted experiments to test the impact of personalisation on email and website conversion rates, with the results presented at the 2024 IAA World Congress in Malaysia.
Why AI-powered personalisation in B2B matters
B2B businesses operate in a complex sales environment in which customers are unlikely to buy based on one website visit. Rather, they will come back multiple times across various touchpoints.
However, a one-size-fits-all approach to customer experience risks losing potential customers who drop off when receiving irrelevant content. By using AI to understand what customers want and to provide an interface for dialogue, B2B brands can improve conversion rates.
The impact of personalisation on email
- The click-through rate of a typical batch email sent is 0.7%, found S&P Global.
- The firm segmented an audience of 1,000 based on their interest in technology and sent them the three most recent technology blog posts, which yielded a click-through rate of 3.37%.
- S&P then targeted 1,000 people who visited technology pages featuring the same blogs, which resulted in a click-through rate of 4.33%.
- S&P took the same group of 1,000 contacts and used AI to serve them content beyond technology. This resulted in a 7.07% click-through rate – a 1,000 plus lift over the typical batch email approach.
The impact of personalisation on website
- +20% increase in personalised content consumption
- +58% increase in repeat prospect engagement
- +150% increase in qualified sales enquiries
Key quote
“Something amazing happens when you ask, ‘Hey, thanks for stopping by. Were you interested in this?’ Sometimes the customers ignore you but often they’ll say yes or no. Now you have an opening to give them something relevant. This is a great starting point to start converting people” – Byron O’Dell, Vice President, Digital Marketing Technology and Analytics, S&P Global.
Sourced from S&P Global
Email this content