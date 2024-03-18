How Southeast Asia’s e-sports ecosystem is expanding | WARC | The Feed

Gamers Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Gen Z media use

Both gaming and e-sports can offer numerous opportunities for brands to meaningfully engage with and capture the attention of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the youthful demographics that are difficult to reach with traditional marketing.

Why gaming matters

Gaming has boomed in Asia because of smartphones, while e-sports’ popularity spiked during Covid-19 lockdowns. Gaming provides a multitude of advertising and sponsorship opportunities for brands, with players and fans accessing games across a range of platforms, devices, consoles, mobile apps, computers and e-sports stadiums – all which present a bigger ecosystem for advertising.

