How social media users in India are evolving | WARC | The Feed

14 February 2023
How social media users in India are evolving
Social media users in India are driving a revolution, with platforms going from social networking tools to new business models spurred by the rise of social commerce.
Why it matters
Indian consumers are transitioning from the role of social media users to social media content creators and becoming a burgeoning part of the rising social commerce ecosystem, says VMLY&R’s Amandeep Singh. Marketers should tap into the growing trend of vernacular content in the social media evolution, where AI-generated content is the future.
