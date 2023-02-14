How social media users in India are evolving | WARC | The Feed

Social media audiences India Strategy

Social media users in India are driving a revolution, with platforms going from social networking tools to new business models spurred by the rise of social commerce.

Why it matters

Indian consumers are transitioning from the role of social media users to social media content creators and becoming a burgeoning part of the rising social commerce ecosystem, says VMLY&R’s Amandeep Singh. Marketers should tap into the growing trend of vernacular content in the social media evolution, where AI-generated content is the future.