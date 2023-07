Social commerce WeChat Asia (general region)

With social commerce growing into a multi-billion-dollar industry, other Asian markets can learn from the likes of China's market leader WeChat to drive their own sales and growth.



Why it matters

Social commerce is a fusion of social media and e-commerce, an emerging industry in which China leads. Asian markets that seek to develop an equally successful ecosystem must first deliver an omnichannel customer journey, facilitate deeper personalisation and localisation, and harness the power of live commerce.

Takeaways