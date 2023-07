Marketing to millennials Clothing & fashion retail Mobile planning and buying

Brooks Brothers, an American retailer best known for its menswear collection, has found success in engaging with millennial consumers through a personalized SMS strategy.

Why SMS still matters

Text messaging is not the most fashionable channel for marketers. Used effectively, however, it can allow them to engage with consumers on a device that is deeply personal and engaging for consumers, especially in younger demographics.

