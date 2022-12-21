How Sky is bringing sport and sustainability together | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How Sky is bringing sport and sustainability together
Sky has been tracking the attitudes and actions of its sports subscribers as it seeks to bring them on its journey to achieve net zero by 2030.
Why it matters
Transitioning to net zero is going to be one of the biggest challenges of our time, with more and more companies facing questions about what actions they’re taking to mitigate climate change.
Big sporting events are an opportunity to educate people about this subject and showcase a brand’s commitment to sustainability, as more people look to make conscious consumer choices.
Takeaways
- Sustainability and sport have more in common than most fans initially think.
- While fans say they want to be more sustainable, understanding of ‘net zero’ is lacking.
- Through its sub-brand Sky Zero, Sky is working to educate its audience about climate change and inspire behaviour shifts that are more sustainable.
- A campaign involving five live sporting events and a TV advertisement helped Sky inspire 1.74 million consumer ‘actions’ to reduce emissions.
Key quote
“Sport has the power to unify, to generate hope, widespread excitement and enthusiasm – really powerful emotions. How can that power be harnessed to drive sustainable actions?” – Trevor Roberts, Head of Insight, Sky
Email this content