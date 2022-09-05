Home The Feed
How ShopeePay is using e-wallets to redefine e-commerce in SEA
05 September 2022
How ShopeePay is using e-wallets to redefine e-commerce in SEA
Brand loyalty Brand partnerships E-commerce & mobile retail

ShopeePay is Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet for online payments; WARC Asia Editor Rica Facundo speaks to ShopeePay director Agatha Soh about about how it can elevate a brand’s e-commerce strategy and boost customer loyalty.

Key insights 

  • E-wallets accelerate the time taken for a consumer to go through the entire marketing funnel.
  • ShopeePay’s goal is to elevate the user experience through a convenient, frictionless and easy-to-use payment process.
  • E-wallets boost customer loyalty by deepening relationships with customers, cultivating loyalty and building brand advocacy.

The big idea

“Marketers will be able to market through wallets as adoption grows and more use cases surface, and marketers can use this as a medium to communicate with key audiences. This opens up avenues for marketers to speak directly to their customers from different angles and build brand love in a more holistic way.”

View more