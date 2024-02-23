Home The Feed
Your selections:

How Shiseido repositioned for the UK market | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

How Shiseido repositioned for the UK market
23 February 2024
How Shiseido repositioned for the UK market
Luxury toiletries & cosmetics Localisation of international work United Kingdom

The Japanese beauty brand Shiseido had little traction among UK consumers, but an integrated semiotics and qualitative research project helped it understand why and what to do about it.

Why research methodologies matter

There’s never one source of truth when it comes to research, and what methods brands use will be determined by a variety of factors, from objective to habit to cost. But as this work demonstrates, it’s in the interests of all parties to work more closely together where that’s possible. 

Takeaways
  • Shiseido’s brand assets were not communicating either luxury or a scientific approach in the way...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in