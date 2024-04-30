How Santander is embracing ‘sanpo yoshi’ | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How Santander is embracing ‘sanpo yoshi’
30 April 2024
Banks Customer experience Managing across markets

Santander has a close relationship with agency group Dentsu, which is proving mutually beneficial as the banking group adopts elements of Japanese business philosophy.

Why 'sanpo yoshi' matters

Sanpo yoshi is the Japanese concept that believes business transactions ought to deliver three-way satisfaction, by being good for people, good for society and good for business – a win-win-win idea that feels more relevant today than ever.

Takeaways
  • The bank is moving away from undifferentiated product campaigns, using its own rich data to bring a more personalised and relevant experience to clients.
  • Understanding that the key ‘persona’ to be targeted...

