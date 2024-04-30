How Santander is embracing ‘sanpo yoshi’ | WARC | The Feed

Santander has a close relationship with agency group Dentsu, which is proving mutually beneficial as the banking group adopts elements of Japanese business philosophy.
Why 'sanpo yoshi' matters
Sanpo yoshi is the Japanese concept that believes business transactions ought to deliver three-way satisfaction, by being good for people, good for society and good for business – a win-win-win idea that feels more relevant today than ever.
Takeaways
- The bank is moving away from undifferentiated product campaigns, using its own rich data to bring a more personalised and relevant experience to clients.
- Understanding that the key ‘persona’ to be targeted...