How Salesforce achieved Net Zero | WARC | The Feed

How Salesforce achieved Net Zero
Salesforce, the CRM company, claims to have become a Net Zero company across its full value chain, while also achieving 100% renewable energy for its operations.
Why it matters
Apart from the reduction in environmental impact, Salesforce says customers want to do business with companies that are fully committed to climate action. Its own research found that 58% of people are willing to spend more with businesses that fight climate change.
What it did
- Committed publicly to the shared, global goal of achieving a just and equitable transition to Net Zero, in line with a 1.5°C future.
- Prioritized reducing emissions as quickly as possible and aligned its own full value chain emissions to the global trajectory of ~50% emissions reductions by 2030, and near-zero emissions by 2040. (With Sustainability Cloud, Salesforce identified the most impactful opportunities to lower its carbon footprint.)
- Compensated for remaining emissions by purchasing renewable energy and carbon credits of high credibility, impact, and co-benefits.
Next steps
Salesforce continues to drive towards a 1.5°C future by focusing on six sustainability priorities – emissions reduction, carbon removal, trillion trees & ecosystem restoration, education & mobilization, innovation, and regulation & policy – while offering its Climate Action Plan as a blueprint for others to accelerate their journey to Net Zero.
“Together, we can sequester 100 gigatons of carbon by restoring, conserving or growing 1 trillion trees; energize an ecopreneur revolution to develop innovative climate solutions; and accelerate the Fortune 1000 to reach Net Zero,” said Marc Benioff, CEO and Chair, Salesforce.
Sourced from Salesforce
