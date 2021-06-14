How remote working could reshape cities and redefine rush hour | WARC | The Feed
How remote working could reshape cities and redefine rush hour
Remote working has now been with us for so long that many believe it has changed working practices forever and for many of us, there will be no going back to packed commuter trains and jammed highways.
Why it matters
Rush hour and the journey to work is the consideration around which many people are forced to build their lives. With less need to be in an office at a fixed time each day, the way cities function and the patterns of people’s movements around cities could be changed fundamentally. And that, clearly, has big ramifications for media planners, and perhaps for radio and Out Of Home planners especially.
The details
- Economists estimate around one third of workers in the US of jobs that could be carried out remotely. Even if a relatively small number of these people worked from home, even one day a week, or now and again set off for work at different times, starting their working day at home rather than in the office, this could significantly flatten the rush hour peak.
- Back in 1980, before the internet had even entered people’s vocabulary and “working from home” meant something very different, US census data shows around 2.3% of workers said they usually did it; by 2018, that number had risen to 5.7%. Now researchers forecast that proportion could double and more in very quick order.
- Researchers at the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, Stanford and the University of Chicago estimate 20% of post-pandemic working days will be done from home.
- New patterns are already being observed – around Dallas, LA, Chicago and New York, smartphone data and GPS devices reveals big drops in morning movement peak, and a flattening out of the afternoon peak as remote workers abandon commutes, opting instead for local trips in their neighbourhoods, perhaps to a coffee shop or grocery store.
Key quote
“Transportation historically has changed very slowly. [What we’re talking about now] “is dramatic relative to the pace of change we’ve seen” – Steven Polzin, former senior adviser for research and technology at the federal Department of Transportation.
Sourced from the New York Times, University of Chicago
