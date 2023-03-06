How Premier Inn improved the customer journey | WARC | The Feed

Hotels Customer centricity Strategy

Budget hotel chain Premier Inn uncovered the preferences, priorities and pain points of hotel guests in order to improve the user experience from the moment of booking through to the next-day departure.

Why it matters

The customer journey is an opportunity for brands to differentiate themselves from their competitors. By analysing this, Premier Inn came away with valuable insights that enabled it to not only improve its offer but also change how the brand is perceived by potential customers.

Takeaways