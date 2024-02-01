How Pinterest figured out what makes for inspiring content | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How Pinterest figured out what makes for inspiring content
01 February 2024
Websites, online services, apps Pinterest Social media audiences

Pinterest delved into what qualifies as inspirational on the platform, a research project that resulted in a playbook for its clients and advertisers to better optimize their content and see strategic success.

The study, in partnership with marketing researcher Firefish, was a mix of qualitative, quantitative and semiotic analysis. AI machine learning was used to sift through 15,000 images to spot trends and themes in visually similar content.

Why inspiring content matters 

Inspiration is an intangible concept, but it’s the starting point for content that resonates with users and encourages them to take action. By microscopically examining what makes for...

