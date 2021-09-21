Your selections:
How Parle Agro keeps rural India in mind with its marketing strategy | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How Parle Agro keeps rural India in mind with its marketing strategy
Local communities E-commerce & mobile retail Soft drinks industry (general)
Despite the rural market being extremely difficult to cater to effectively, beverage company Parle Agro has been leveraging technology and its superior product/price point to give the company an edge.
Key insights
- The biggest concern of marketing to a rural consumer is the high level of fragmentation, thus making an effective rural campaign an expensive affair.
- Parle Agro’s presence on platforms like IPL or other highly-penetrated platforms gives it visibility, especially with the growing penetration of mobile and digital.
- The pandemic shows rural markets are open to digitisation and digital payments, and it is only a matter of time before rural e-commerce becomes as aggressive as urban.
Key quote
“There have been many changes common to both rural and urban sectors since the pandemic but they have impacted both sectors at different times” – Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director & CMO of Parle Agro.
Email this content