How Pandora built a culture for experimentation | WARC | The Feed

How Pandora built a culture for experimentation
02 April 2024
Facebook Instagram Theories & ideas of media planning

Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, improved its incremental sales from Meta by over 150% by accelerating strategic testing and implementing the findings.

Why experimentation matters

Experiments enable advertisers to identify strategies and performance improvements among the many choices for campaign setup in performance marketing.

The Pandora experience
  • Pandora’s experimentation journey started by implementing incrementality measurement and running ad hoc experiments to develop a well-performing strategy. 
  • Pandora was able to unlock a new level of growth by building out a “test and learn” culture to accelerate learning and truly see the benefits of experimentation.
  • This way of working enabled Pandora...

