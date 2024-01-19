How optimistic are marketers about the year ahead? | WARC | The Feed
How optimistic are marketers about the year ahead?
Sixty-one percent of marketers surveyed by WARC expect that business will improve in 2024 and 41% believe that marketing budgets will increase, but there are significant variations across regions, with APAC markedly more optimistic.
The big picture
- Despite very real concerns about the economy, the majority of marketers around the world are optimistic and expect business to be better next year than this, according to data from WARC’s recently released Voice of the Marketer report.
- Marketers in Europe appear particularly concerned with the economic outlook: two-thirds (66%) think the 2024 economic recession will significantly reshape marketing strategies. Furthermore, nearly half (46%) highlight spiralling inflation and the cost-of-living crisis as primary concerns.
- In contrast, marketers in APAC are somewhat more sanguine: only 35% list inflation and the cost-of-living crisis as their biggest concern and half (50%) expect budgets to grow in 2024, compared with 37% in Europe and 35% in North America.
- According to the IMF, “Despite a challenging global environment, the Asia-Pacific region remains a relatively bright spot. It is expected to grow by 4.6 percent in 2023 and by 4.2 percent in 2024, which puts it on track to contribute to about two-thirds of global growth this year.” This is likely driving more optimism from APAC marketers as well.
What it means for APAC marketers
Marketers in the region who focus closely on local strategies and market conditions, rather than being influenced by conventional wisdom and strategies propagated by the broader global marketing worldview, could drive significant market impact.
The Voice of the Marketer report is based on WARC’s annual survey of 1400+ marketers worldwide. It is aimed at uncovering their opinions and priorities on key issues for the year ahead and providing the industry more insight into effective strategy development.
