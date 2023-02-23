How one women's wellness company uses TikTok to build its brand | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to women Feminine hygiene Strategy

Happy V, the women’s wellness company, has embraced TikTok to reach women at different life stages, with one video by its founder resulting in the brand's products selling out in just 48 hours.

The nuanced approach to reaching different audiences focuses on either symptoms or a consumer’s “stage of life” depending on the product, and it has helped the brand tackle stigmas associated with women's sexual health.

Why it matters