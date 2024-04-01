How one drinks company got into the Gen Z mindset | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How one drinks company got into the Gen Z mindset
Australian beverage company Lion took a novel approach to new product development, by staging a house that used five bedrooms to reflect the different mindsets of Gen Z consumers.
The storytelling approach led to a deeper understanding of how the product might fit into the lives of consumers, as well as delivering insights that are empathetic and human rather than abstract slides on PowerPoint.
Why empathy in research matters
Researchers are finding creative ways of researching their subjects, with storytelling emerging as a favourite method. But the means of delivering insights has remained predictable: charts, graphs, tables, reports, booklets, posters, and slides. By using empathy, however, you can generate more understanding and emotion around the information delivered.
Takeaways
- Lion worked with The Lab, a cultural insights agency, on a collaborative project to learn more about the Gen Z audience, pioneering new approaches to client engagement using empathy-driven delivery techniques.
- The project included two weeks of self-reported ethnography, documented through videos and posts on Instagram accounts, as well as over 100 qualitative interviews with Gen Z participants.
- Five core mindsets emerged from the initial research and these were used for an immersive innovation session at an Airbnb with five different bedrooms decorated to reflect the five mindsets.
- Lion used the insights from the project ‘to create exciting and strategically relevant NPD’ for its five-year innovation pipeline, stemming from a consumer-centred place.
Key quote
“By presenting human and cultural insight in a fully immersive and experiential way, by treating both our research subjects and our research consumers as humans, and by logging off Zoom and spending more work time in the real world, we can add even more value to the work we do as research professionals” – study researchers and authors, The death of the debrief.
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: Lion]
Email this content