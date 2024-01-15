How neuroscience drives creative effectiveness in TV ads | WARC | The Feed

Ad lengths & formats Neurometric research Creativity & research

Some creative variables within TV advertising are more successful than others at driving memory, eliciting higher relevance and impacting emotion; a study that looked at 21 creative variables found five key factors that significantly impacted the success of a TV ad.

Why creative effectiveness matters

Creativity is the most important ingredient for driving advertising effectiveness, yet it is the most difficult to measure. To ensure TV ads create impact and the advertising budget is not wasted, brands should weave their product into the narrative, use people in their commercials, and leverage audio and brand colours.

