NASCAR, the racing series, has witnessed a 29% increase in social engagement with Gen Z over the past two years after turning to data-driven insights to help it engage with this demographic.

Why it matters

Catering to established fans is important for brands, but it’s also worth examining the wants and needs of different audiences who can be engaged in different ways. Adhering to a data-driven approach can provide insight on how to effectively connect with the next generation of consumers, in particular.

