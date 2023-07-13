How Microsoft optimised on perception | WARC | The Feed
How Microsoft optimised on perception
Microsoft’s research and insights team linked revenue data to customer perception surveys to understand the relationship between the two variables.
Why it matters
By successfully linking survey data to telemetry data, it became possible to identify which consumer attitudes were high value and which had the strongest, most consistent historical links to increased revenue.
What it means
Unlocking both the perception value and opportunity facilitated certain business goals:
- Help consider which perception(s) the business should focus on in marketing/advertising campaigns.
- Quantify direction on which overall brand perceptions can most impact overall revenue.
- Provide guidance to product marketing groups on perceptions-based campaigns, especially when looking across product groups; show how to harness synergies.
- Show opportunities based on room for growth within perceptions and current adoption rates.
- Create a better frame for understanding potential campaign ROIs when perceptions are moved.
Read more in this ESOMAR paper: Moving perceptions = more revenue: Understanding how changes in customer perception can impact revenue across products
