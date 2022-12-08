How meal kit startup Gousto learned to love 60:40 | WARC | The Feed

Incubators, start-ups, entrepreneurship Convenience, readymade United Kingdom

Gousto, a UK-based recipe box company, moved from a 100% performance marketing model to one that leans heavily on brand advertising to drive awareness, a mix that led to the startup's organic growth.

Why it matters

While the brand versus performance dichotomy is overblown – both matter, after all – the needs of a 10-year-old brand like Gousto are specific. But the methods and the lessons learned along the way are applicable to brands at any stage of their development.

Takeaways