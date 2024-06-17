How McDonald’s approaches risk in marketing | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
How McDonald’s approaches risk in marketing
McDonald’s, the quick-service restaurant chain, believes risk in marketing should focus on boldness in execution, not in the areas of consumer insight or strategy.
Why (informed) risk matters
Marketers need to take risks if they want to stand out from the crowd and deliver breakthrough campaigns. The key task is to place risk within clear boundaries that are based on a deep understanding of the consumer, and a brand’s strategic objectives, to maximise the chances of success.
The right kind of risk
- Ian Borden, EVP/chief financial officer at McDonald’s, discussed this subject in a Creative Impact session held by WARC at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
- “In my view, you've got to take risks to deliver the best creative outcomes for the organisation,” he said.
- More specifically, he reported that the execution of a campaign is the place where the brand is most likely to take a risk.
- The consumer insights – or what McDonald’s calls “fan truths” – behind a campaign, by contrast, must be rock solid.
- “That has to be grounded in a deep understanding of the truth or the reality from a consumer point of view,” Borden said.
A transformation in approach
- Such a mindset has not always been the case at McDonald’s, he conceded, as a few years ago the brand was taking risks on “the idea or the strategy and the execution”.
- The result was that “even when we were delivering great creative execution, we often weren't seeing good returns or good business outcomes,” Borden added.
- And these struggles arose “because the consumer insight wasn’t real, which meant we weren't connecting that great creative execution with the consumer desire or consumer understanding of what they were expecting to see,” he said.
- Even in the present time of financial stress for many consumers, McDonald’s does not want to “peel back risk” but instead wants to continue its focus on “creating magical moments or those moments of relief and joy,” Borden added.
