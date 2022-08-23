Home The Feed
How Mars uses attention testing to create more effective ads
23 August 2022
How Mars uses attention testing to create more effective ads
Emotion Creativity & effectiveness Neuromarketing

Mars, the food company, has identified attention, emotional load and viewability as core metrics of success for its advertising creative.

Why it matters

Creative has a key role in driving advertising impact, and is increasingly a blend of art and science. More specifically, research techniques which monitor eye movement and facial expressions can help brands understand even subtle shifts in a consumer’s response.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in